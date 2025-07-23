Authorities monitor flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia slated for closure

Intermittent flaring at the Valero Energy refinery in Benicia on Wednesday prompted an alert from air quality officials.

The Benicia Fire Department said the refinery reported flaring after restarting a unit following normal maintenance. The refinery said the flaring would be occurring for several hours because of a mechanical issue with its nitrogen plant, and that it would continue to monitor the situation.

"We currently do not anticipate any off-site health impacts," the Fire Department said in a social media post.

The Bay Area Air District issued a statement Wednesday after the flaring started, saying:

"The Air District is closely monitoring flaring at Valero in Benicia. We are investigating, responding to complaints, and documenting any violations of air quality regulations. Follow instructions from local health officials."

There were no reported impacts to the surrounding area as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Flaring at a refinery is the controlled burning of excess or waste gases, primarily hydrocarbons, done as a safety measure to prevent pressure buildup and potential explosions.

The flaring incident comes on the same day Reuters reported that California officials are seeking a buyer for the refinery, which is slated for closure in April 2026. The California Energy Commission's attempt to broker a sale of the facility is unusual and reflects growing concern over protecting fuel supplies and keeping the state's already high gas prices from climbing even higher, the report said.

In April, Valero notified the commission about its plans to shut down operations at the refinery, which has about 9% of the state's crude oil capacity, employs more than 400 workers, and produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt.

Oakland-based Signature Development Group told CBS News Bay Area it was working with Valero on potential opportunities for redevelopment of the property, located near the Carquinez Strait and Interstate HIghway 680.