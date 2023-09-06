Overturned tanker truck closes westbound I-780 in Benicia

BENICIA – Drivers who use westbound Interstate 780 in Benicia are being urged to take alternate routes, due to a tanker truck spill on Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck reportedly carrying hot asphalt overturned near the East Second Street exit around 9:30 a.m. Benicia Police said crews are on the scene and that they have requested the county's hazmat team to respond.

Additional details about the crash or the driver's condition were not immediately available.

According to KPIX photographer Brian Yuen, westbound traffic is being diverted at East Fifth Street.

All traffic is forced to exit at East Fifth off of 780 W. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/NL6rTI7hef — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) September 6, 2023

The CHP did not say when the road would be reopened.