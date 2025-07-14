Watch CBS News
Benicia police arrest 4 following series of copper thefts

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in Benicia said four people were arrested last week on suspicion of stealing copper from businesses in the Solano County community.

Officers made the arrests on July 9 in connection with thefts that took place over the preceding week in the industrial area off East 2nd Street. The estimated value of the stolen wiring along with the vandalism exceeded $5,000.

Around 7:30 a.m., a detective found two men who were loading copper cable into a U-Haul rental truck. As officers responded, the U-Haul fled the scene along with a second vehicle.

benicia-copper-theft-071425-01.jpg
A photo posted by Benicia police showing the arrests of four people following an alleged copper theft on July 9, 2025. Benicia Police Department

Benicia police pursued the U-Haul nearly 20 miles to San Pablo. The two men in the truck fled on foot and were arrested by San Pablo police soon after.

Meanwhile officers located the driver of the second vehicle on the 1900 block of East 2nd Street and took her into custody. Police arrested a fourth suspect after they said he emerged from hiding at the site of the theft.

Police in a statement identified the suspects as a 31-year-old woman and 47-year-old man from Richmond, a 48-year-old man from El Sobrante and a 46-year-old man from San Francisco.

