Bay to Breakers runners will soon be on San Francisco streets. Here are the road closures
Thousands of people will be hitting the streets of San Francisco for the annual Bay to Breakers race on Sunday.
The first wave of runners leaves at 8 a.m., and the last wave will leave at 8:45 a.m. from Main and Howard streets.
Bay to Breakers' finish line is at 1000 Great Highway and will close at 1 p.m. However, the course will close at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of JFK and Chain of Lakes Golden Gate Park, and anyone who has not crossed the intersection by then will not get a chance to cross the finish line.
Although the race begins on Sunday, some street closures will begin on Saturday.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said that beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday the following roads will be closed until 11 a.m. Sunday for the starting line area.
- Main between Mission and Folsom
- Howard between Embarcadero and Beale
- Steuart southeast of Mission
- Spear between Mission and Folsom
For the race route, the following streets will be closed.
Closed from Sunday 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Beale between Mission and Folsom
- Fremont between Mission and Folsom
- First St. between Market and Folsom (Muni allowed from Market to Mission)
- Second St. between Mission and Folsom
- New Montgomery between Mission and Howard
- Howard between Beale and Third St
- Intersection closures at Howard: Beale, Fremont, First, Second, New Montgomery
Closed from Sunday 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mission between Fremont and Steuart (Muni allowed)
- Beale between Market and Mission
- Spear between Market and Mission
- Market between Drumm and Steuart
Closed from Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Howard between Third and Ninth streets
- Ninth St. between Howard and Market
Closed 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Hayes between Market and Divisadero
Closed 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Steiner between Grove and Hayes
- Scott between Grove and Hayes
Closed 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Divisadero between Grove and Oak
Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fell between Divisadero and Stanyan
Closed 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Baker between Oak and Fell
Closed 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cabrillo between 46th Ave. & La Playa
- Balboa between 46th Ave. & Great Highway
- Point Lobos between 48th Ave. & Great Highway
The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday for the finish line and festival area.
- La Playa between Cabrillo and Fulton
- Fulton, westbound, between Great Highway and 46th
- Fulton, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th
- Lincoln Way between Great Highway and La Playa
- Intersection closures at Lincoln Way: Lower Great Highway, La Playa
The Great Highway between Sloat and JFK and multiple Golden Gate Park entrances will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.
SFMTA has a list of Muni service changes on their Bay to Breakers page.