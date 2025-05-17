Watch CBS News
Bay to Breakers runners will soon be on San Francisco streets. Here are the road closures

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

CBS San Francisco

Thousands of people will be hitting the streets of San Francisco for the annual Bay to Breakers race on Sunday.

The first wave of runners leaves at 8 a.m., and the last wave will leave at 8:45 a.m. from Main and Howard streets.

Bay to Breakers' finish line is at 1000 Great Highway and will close at 1 p.m. However, the course will close at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of JFK and Chain of Lakes Golden Gate Park, and anyone who has not crossed the intersection by then will not get a chance to cross the finish line.

Although the race begins on Sunday, some street closures will begin on Saturday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said that beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday the following roads will be closed until 11 a.m. Sunday for the starting line area.

  • Main between Mission and Folsom
  • Howard between Embarcadero and Beale
  • Steuart southeast of Mission
  • Spear between Mission and Folsom

For the race route, the following streets will be closed.

Closed from Sunday 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Beale between Mission and Folsom
  • Fremont between Mission and Folsom
  • First St. between Market and Folsom (Muni allowed from Market to Mission)
  • Second St. between Mission and Folsom
  • New Montgomery between Mission and Howard
  • Howard between Beale and Third St
  • Intersection closures at Howard: Beale, Fremont, First, Second, New Montgomery

Closed from Sunday 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Mission between Fremont and Steuart (Muni allowed)
  • Beale between Market and Mission
  • Spear between Market and Mission
  • Market between Drumm and Steuart

Closed from Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Howard between Third and Ninth streets
  • Ninth St. between Howard and Market

Closed 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Hayes between Market and Divisadero

Closed 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Steiner between Grove and Hayes
  • Scott between Grove and Hayes

Closed 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Divisadero between Grove and Oak

Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Fell between Divisadero and Stanyan

Closed 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Baker between Oak and Fell

Closed 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Cabrillo between 46th Ave. & La Playa
  • Balboa between 46th Ave. & Great Highway
  • Point Lobos between 48th Ave. & Great Highway

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday for the finish line and festival area.

  • La Playa between Cabrillo and Fulton
  • Fulton, westbound, between Great Highway and 46th
  • Fulton, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th
  • Lincoln Way between Great Highway and La Playa
  • Intersection closures at Lincoln WayLower Great Highway, La Playa

The Great Highway between Sloat and JFK and multiple Golden Gate Park entrances will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

SFMTA has a list of Muni service changes on their Bay to Breakers page.

