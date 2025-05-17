Bay to Breakers runners will soon be on San Francisco streets. Here are the road closures

Thousands of people will be hitting the streets of San Francisco for the annual Bay to Breakers race on Sunday.

The first wave of runners leaves at 8 a.m., and the last wave will leave at 8:45 a.m. from Main and Howard streets.

Bay to Breakers' finish line is at 1000 Great Highway and will close at 1 p.m. However, the course will close at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of JFK and Chain of Lakes Golden Gate Park, and anyone who has not crossed the intersection by then will not get a chance to cross the finish line.

Although the race begins on Sunday, some street closures will begin on Saturday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said that beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday the following roads will be closed until 11 a.m. Sunday for the starting line area.

Main between Mission and Folsom

Howard between Embarcadero and Beale

Steuart southeast of Mission

Spear between Mission and Folsom

For the race route, the following streets will be closed.

Closed from Sunday 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beale between Mission and Folsom

Fremont between Mission and Folsom

First St. between Market and Folsom (Muni allowed from Market to Mission)

Second St. between Mission and Folsom

New Montgomery between Mission and Howard

Howard between Beale and Third St

Intersection closures at Howard: Beale, Fremont, First, Second, New Montgomery

Closed from Sunday 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mission between Fremont and Steuart (Muni allowed)

Beale between Market and Mission

Spear between Market and Mission

Market between Drumm and Steuart

Closed from Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Howard between Third and Ninth streets

Ninth St. between Howard and Market

Closed 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hayes between Market and Divisadero

Closed 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Steiner between Grove and Hayes

Scott between Grove and Hayes

Closed 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Divisadero between Grove and Oak

Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fell between Divisadero and Stanyan

Closed 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baker between Oak and Fell

Closed 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cabrillo between 46th Ave. & La Playa

Balboa between 46th Ave. & Great Highway

Point Lobos between 48th Ave. & Great Highway

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday for the finish line and festival area.

La Playa between Cabrillo and Fulton

between Cabrillo and Fulton Fulton, westbound, between Great Highway and 46th

Fulton, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th

Lincoln Way between Great Highway and La Playa

Intersection closures at Lincoln Way: Lower Great Highway, La Playa

The Great Highway between Sloat and JFK and multiple Golden Gate Park entrances will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

SFMTA has a list of Muni service changes on their Bay to Breakers page.