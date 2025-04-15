Watch CBS News
Local News

All eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge open after vehicle towing RV catches fire

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4/15/25
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4/15/25 11:59

All eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge out of San Francisco are open after a vehicle fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was reported around 1:45 on the lower deck of the bridge out of San Francisco. Officers said the fire invovled a Porsche SUV towing an RV.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.   

Following the fire, multiple eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed as crews attempted to clear the roadway. Shortly after 3:10 p.m., the CHP reported all lanes had been open.

Westbound traffic from Oakland to San Francisco was not affected.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.