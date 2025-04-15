All eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge open after vehicle towing RV catches fire

All eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge out of San Francisco are open after a vehicle fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was reported around 1:45 on the lower deck of the bridge out of San Francisco. Officers said the fire invovled a Porsche SUV towing an RV.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***



A car fire currently has the #1 thru #4 lanes currently blocked on I-80 e/b (SFOBB), W/ of Center Anchorage. SF Fire Dept., Caltrans Bridge tow, and CHP-SF are currently attempting to clear the roadway. Please be patient and drive safely! pic.twitter.com/PFRhxwqc0r — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 15, 2025

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

Following the fire, multiple eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed as crews attempted to clear the roadway. Shortly after 3:10 p.m., the CHP reported all lanes had been open.

Westbound traffic from Oakland to San Francisco was not affected.