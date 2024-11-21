Big rig jackknifes on Bay Bridge, crash blocks eastbound Highway 80 lanes
A big rig jackknifed on the lower deck of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge early Thursday morning, snarling eastbound traffic out of the city for hours.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:10 a.m. and blocked four out of the five eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 just east of the 1st Street onramp.
The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary treatment, the CHP said.
The crash came as an atmospheric river-fueled storm was moving through the Bay Area with heavy rain and high winds. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
Lanes #1 through #4 were blocked for hours and the CHP estimated the lanes would reopen by 9:30 a.m.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 80 out of San Francisco and on streets around onramps to the highway was at a crawl following the crash. Traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 101 through San Francisco leading into the I-80 exchange was backed up entirely out of the city to Oyster Point in South San Francisco.