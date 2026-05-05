Bay Area woman talks about impact of scalp cooling during cancer treatment

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would ensure insurance companies cover the cost of scalp cooling technology for cancer patients. And one breast cancer survivor is sharing her story in hopes that state leaders will pass the legislation.

"I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, but it's triple negative, which is not the most common, last August," Stella Serrao, from Brentwood, told CBS News Bay Area.

When she began chemotherapy treatment, Serrao started using the Paxman scalp cooling cap.

"You do your treatment, it's usually an hour or an hour and a half. Then you have to stay an hour and a half after with this on your head to decompress," she said.

The caps cool the scalp at, to zero or below zero temperatures, and the technology can help reduce hair loss from chemotherapy.

"It gave me a sense of normalcy. And I am private, not that I was ashamed of it. But I didn't want everybody that I encountered to look at me and go she has cancer. So, this made me feel normal. A lot of people didn't know," Serrao said.

But paying for this resource out-of-pocket can be pricey for many patients. Serrao said she paid about $900 for her cap.

"As someone who's having like a year of treatments, it's going to get into the thousands of dollars. And a lot of people can't afford it," she said.

And that is why Serrao is optimistic that state lawmakers will pass a bill that would make this technology more affordable for all patients.

"I really am hopeful that they're going to pass this. They did in New York and Louisiana. They need to do it in California," she said.

Dr. Jo Chien, UCSF professor of medicine, explained how the treatment works.

"Cools the scalp and reduces the blood flow to the hair follicles in the scalp. And so, you are slowing the metabolism of hair follicles and reducing chemotherapy disruption to the follicles, and therefore preserving hair," Dr. Chien told CBS News Bay Area.

"Depending on the chemotherapy regimen, approximately 2/3rds of women can preserve more than 50% of their hair with certain types of chemotherapy," she added.

She emphasized, however, that success rates are on a case-by-case basis.

"We know that the more doses, the more cycles that patients receive perhaps more frequent doses could also impact the efficacy," Dr. Chien said.

She added that technology like these do help improve the patient's journey.

"It improves their wellbeing, their self-esteem and body image. Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy should be asking their doctors about the option for scalp cooling. I think this is something that should be available to everybody as an option," she said.

And Serrao said she is grateful to have used the cold cap in her treatment journey.

"I'm happy to say I'm cancer-free. And I hope to stay that way," she said. "And the one thing cancer's taught me is to appreciate your loved ones."

As for the latest on the legislation, state assembly lawmakers referred the bill to the committee on appropriations. The bill stated that the goal is for the law to go into effect January 2027.