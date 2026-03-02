Bay Area woman says growing up in Iran solidified her support for U.S. intervention

Narges Khashani flips through a picture album, vividly remembering what it was like growing up in Iran.

"You can see from the picture, there's always a fear plus a sadness," said Khasani.

She described life as living under strict rules, requiring hijabs covering her entire body, and being careful not to criticize the Ayatollah and leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Fully covered. This is my high school days. It was really hard to be happy because we didn't have any freedom," said Khasani.

She said that was life for her from 1979 until 1996.

"We couldn't have what we desired. It was always a fear behind it, like even though, if you want to fight for it, they're going to arrest you, you're going to end up in jail," said Khasani.

Khasani told CBS News Bay Area that she remembers her family dancing and experiencing a much different life before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Razavi Sahar is director of the Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies Center at Cal-State Sacramento.

"People's freedoms in their everyday life contracted," said Razavi Sahar, Cal-State Sacramento Director of Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies Center.

"There were, of course, edicts made about how people could dress, women especially. There were religious decrees about what kind of jobs women could hold. Women were removed from high-level positions. Not all of them, but some high-level positions," said Sahar.

Living under those conditions, finding new life as a refugee in Germany, and eventually becoming a U.S. citizen have ignited Khasani's life outside of work.

She has helped organize rallies in support of U.S. intervention in Iran.

"Posters and banners for our rallies. There are many of them here," said Khasani.

Khasani recalls how she escaped Iran in 1996.

"It was the best moment for me. For the first time, I could wear whatever I want. I'm outside, and I felt the freedom. I could breathe, the freedom," said Khasani.

It's that feeling of not being watched and ruled over, that has Khasani fighting for change, far away from her homeland.