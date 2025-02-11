Windy, wet weather zeroing in on Bay Area; incoming storm triggers flood watch, high wind watch

Another round of wet and windy weather was set to run through the Bay Area beginning Tuesday evening, with the storm triggering multiple warnings and advisories.

Following a clear start to the day Tuesday, clouds began covering the region ahead of the initial rain expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with most of the moisture south of the Golden Gate and especially along the Central Coast. The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion that a more vigorous system Wednesday night through Thursday would bring higher chances of flooding and damaging winds.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Limited rainfall was expected from the first system, with the western San Mateo Peninsula and higher elevations of Santa Clara County seeing anywhere between a quarter and half an inch of rain. By Wednesday evening, the Weather Service said another "atmospheric river" pattern would develop, with heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds.

A flood watch was in effect for Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties from Wednesday evening through Saturday evening. The flood watch also includes most of the Central Coast and parts of the Central Valley until Friday evening. Lake and Mendocino counties were also included in the flood watch until Thursday afternoon.

⚠️Flood Watch is valid from Wednesday night through Saturday night. The next AR will bring excessive rainfall, which could lead to flooding. Coastal areas and coastal mountains have the highest likelihood. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Bj7nA8FaNh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2025

Meanwhile, a flood warning was issued for the Yolo Bypass area bordering Solano and Yolo counties until early Friday morning.

In addition, the Weather Service issued a high-wind watch from Wednesday evening through Friday morning for the interior mountains and valleys of the North Bay, the East Bay and San Francisco Bay shoreline, the Peninsula coast, the Santa Clara Valley and eastern hills, the Santa Cruz Mountains, Monterey Bay, Big Sur, and the Central Coast.

Strong southwest winds all across the Greater Bay Area and Central Coast, with especially strong winds along coastal areas such as the Big Sur Coast and Marin Coastal Range from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Damaging winds could down trees and blow loose debris! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MLfbAeq9oA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2025

Damaging winds with gusts of up to 40-45 mph could down trees, snap power lines, and blow loose debris, and the Weather Service said widespread power outages are possible. There is also a slight risk for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon before the storm begins to clear up with showers lingering into Friday morning.

On the coast, the Weather Service also issued a high surf warning for dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet and up to 45 feet for the highest waves on west-facing beaches. Beaches not facing west will still see 15- to 20-foot waves and up to 30-foot peak waves.

Large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, up to 45 ft, are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday at all Pacific Coast beaches. Stay off of jetties, piers, and rocks, keep pets on a leash and away from the water, and never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bIKQdZVBPk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2025

The warning was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Saturday along the entire coastline from Point Reyes National Seashore to the southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast. The Weather Service warned that breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion are expected.

For the duration of the storm, while the North Bay will see rainfall totals in the 2-4 inch range, the greater Bay Area will see a range of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, 4 to 6 inches and possibly up to 8 inches in the Santa Cruz Mtns, 2 to 3 inches across the Central Coast counties, and 3-6 inches along the Big Sur coast.