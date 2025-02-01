Atmospheric river brings rain to the Bay Area; flood watches in effect

A strong atmospheric river is moving into Northern and Central California and is expected to bring consistent rain throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

For the first part of Saturday, light showers will sweep across the Bay Area. The NWS said there to expect more rain throughout the day.

The heavier downpours will be in the North Bay and push south across the entirety of the Bay Area. Flood watches will be in effect as there is the potential for flooding in low-lying areas due to the heavy rain.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Bay Area through 10 PM Sunday. In addition, the WPC has issued a slight risk (15%) and a marginal risk (5%) of excessive rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance across the Bay Area today. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qqe9mPFKdQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2025

The flood watch is in effect for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Franciso, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties until 10 p.m. Sunday. There is also a small chance that the heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding.

The NWS said downed trees are a possibility because of the rain-soaked soil and wind gusts that are expected to be over 40 mph.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the high 50s to low 60s on the coast, in the high 50s to low 60s around the bay, and in the high 50s to low 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the high 40s to high 50s.

The atmospheric river is going to persist all the way through Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall will likely be arriving Monday and into Tuesday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.