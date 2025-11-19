Bay Area teen led officers on a car chase twice in one week, police say

Livermore police on Wednesday said that for the second time in five days, the same teen has led officers on a car chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police identified the teen as a 14-year-old and said another occupant in the vehicle was a 15-year-old.

Police said around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 580, near El Charro Road, that matched a description of a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got off the freeway and onto Isabel Avenue, and officers tried to pull the vehicle over near Jack London and Murrieta boulevards, police said.

Instead of stopping, the driver led officers on a chase, going twice the speed limit and ignoring stop signs at times, police said.

The driver was able to lose officers, but police said they found the vehicle not long after at Leahy Square Apartments. They then approached the vehicle, but the driver sped away again and jumped out of the car, along with another occupant, as it was still moving.

As a result, the vehicle crashed into the side of an apartment building.

Police said officers were able to detain the two occupants shortly after they bailed out of the vehicle. Both were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety and vandalism/property damage.

On November 18, 2025, shortly after 1 a.m., Livermore Police officers located a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-580 near El Charro Road that matched the description of a recently reported stolen vehicle.… pic.twitter.com/gzYeNXoZWc — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) November 20, 2025

"This incident marks the second time in five days that the same 14-year-old has fled from police in a stolen vehicle," police said on X.

According to police, the damage to the apartment was estimated to be $5,000.