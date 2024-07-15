Bay Area Republicans express optimism heading into RNC in wake of assassination attempt

Despite the chaotic weekend that led up to the launch of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Bay Area representatives in attendance said they were feeling confident.

"I actually sat next to Carl Rove of all people," explained Jeff Burns, Chair of the Contra Costa Republican Central Committee. "So we were just glued to the TV screens, everybody was chatting with each other, trying to figure out what was going on."

Burns was on a flight next to Rove en route to the convention when he learned about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. He says the subsequent hours have been a whirlwind.

"So the mood has been, I would say, a mixture of excitement, anticipation coming into today. But also anxiety and a little bit of a heavy heart," he said. "So it's been a real mix of stuff."

"So I know I do know they've really beefed up security in Wisconsin," said Doris Gentry, Chair of the Napa Republican Central Committee. "And if we lose our name badge, we might as well just go home."

Gentry is on her way to Milwaukee. She says her thoughts are with the victims in Pennsylvania, but her morale for the campaign has only grown.

"Any other thoughts are just that I feel safer than ever before," she said. "I feel more confident than ever before. I feel more excited than before, that we have a president like Trump that we are getting ready to nominate."

"Look, I think we'd be crazy, not too," Burns added. "I think the confidence really came from the debate. But I'm not overconfident."

As for being at this convention with all of the news that surrounds it?

"As somebody who loves history and has been following politics since I was a kid, yeah, it's really cool to be here and part of a historic week" he said.