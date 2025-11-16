Bay Area will get rain, possible isolated thunderstorms overnight

The Bay Area could see moderate to heavy rain overnight Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Between ½ inch and 1 ½ inches of rain is expected in the lower elevations, and at least an inch of rain to 1 ½ inches in the higher elevations is expected.

A strong cold front will bring widespread moderate rain, gusty winds, potential for thunderstorms, and nuisance flooding to the Bay Area and Central Coast Sunday night into Monday morning.



Remember to slow down and avoid flooded roadways on the Monday morning commute. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oUxPRoGPGj — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 16, 2025

According to the NWS, isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a chance of minor flooding. Temperatures around the Bay Area will be around the low 60s and 50s.