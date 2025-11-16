Watch CBS News
Bay Area will get rain, possible isolated thunderstorms overnight

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The Bay Area could see moderate to heavy rain overnight Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Between ½  inch and 1 ½ inches of rain is expected in the lower elevations, and at least an inch of rain to 1 ½ inches in the higher elevations is expected.

According to the NWS, isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a chance of minor flooding. Temperatures around the Bay Area will be around the low 60s and 50s.

