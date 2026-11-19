More rain is expected for the Bay Area on Thursday after a strong storm system led to widespread flooding and broke multiple rainfall records on Wednesday.

Wet weather continuing

The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that an intense rain band was moving through the Bay Area and Central Coast. The rain band will continue to go through the region through the morning, but forecasters said wet weather could persist into the afternoon and evening hours, with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Flash flooding remains a concern for areas impacted by recent wildfires. In Napa County, a flash flood watch is in effect for areas burned by the 2025 Pickett Fire through Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile in Monterey County, a flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon for parts of Big Sur that burned during the recent Plaskett and Timber Fires.

The storm, which began early Wednesday packed heavy rain, flooding roads, businesses and low-lying locations throughout the region. The storm also led to the suspension of Waymo robotaxi service.

Record breaking rainfall

New rainfall records were also set on Wednesday. According to the weather service, San Francisco recorded 2.64 inches of rain, breaking the record for the date set in 1918, and making it the 6th wettest November day on record.

Soaking rain yesterday, yes it was. San Francisco 2.64" rain November 18, 2026 exceeded previous 2.24" rain on this day in 1918. San Jose 2.04" rain exceeded 1.79" rain on this day in 1950. November rankings below. For San Jose it was the 2nd wettest November day on record. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2WvIWv1ThZ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 19, 2026

In San Jose, 2.04 inches of rain fell, breaking the record for the date set in 1950. The weather service said Wednesday was the 2nd wettest November day on record for San Jose.

Colder conditions ahead

As the Bay Area and Central Coast begin to dry out from the midweek storm, forecasters said cold overnight temperatures would become a concern, with some areas near freezing.

The weather service has issued a cold weather advisory for much of the North Bay, eastern Santa Clara hills and parts of the interior Central Coast from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 30s.

A second cold weather advisory covering the above areas, along with the East Bay, will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday. The weather service said the cold will be hazardous for vulnerable populations, with prolonged exposure leading to hypothermia for people and animals.