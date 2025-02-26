Bay Area musician connects to his roots with a West African instrument

Bay Area man connects with his roots by playing West African instruments

Amid Black History Month celebrations in February, some local musicians say they are finding more opportunities at various venues to share their work and stories.

One Bay Area man who plays an unusual West African instrument recently discovered more about his roots and family history while pursuing his passion.

Growing up in a rural part of Tennessee, Keenan Webster would listen to gospel music at church, and hear the influence of West African sounds of music.

"I felt like I knew these vibes from some other lifetime," said Webster.

He didn't have the opportunities to play music until well into his twenties. After decades of pursuing his passion, he can now play the kora, which is also known as the West African Mandinka harp.

A recent DNA family history test showed Webster's ancestors also hailed from the Mandinka and the Mande-speaking people of West Africa.

"Spiritually it made sense why I gravitated to these instruments, the sound of it," said Webster.

Webster is playing at public libraries in Marin County as part of its Black History Month Celebration.

Grammy-nominated musician Andre Thierry has performed as part of its program, the library says, to uplift underrepresented voices.

"We want people to see the source of a lot of the music we hear today comes from," said Webster.

The sounds today connect him with the past.

"We was able to use the songs to help us through the pains they were going through, slavery and hardship, to have hope," said Webster.

The 53-year-old also incorporates the banjo into his musical repertoire, blending the influence of blues and jazz he heard and played in his early years. Webster still can't believe he can play music for a living.

"I think it helps people to have more respect for other people's cultures as well," said Webster.

It's what he has always wanted to do, to share and connect with others, through the power of words and music.

Webster performed as part of Marin County Free Library's Black History Celebration on February 20th.