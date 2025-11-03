Watch CBS News
Weather

Bay Area will get rain, strong wind gusts during midweek storm

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A storm will bring rain and possible lightning to the Bay Area beginning on Tuesday and into part of Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall is expected to begin on Tuesday evening, and the North Bay will see the most rain, with 1.5 to 2.5 inches in the coastal ranges and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.

The rest of the region will see up to an inch of rain, with less rain expected southward.

There will be a chance of isolated lightning, pockets of heavier rainfall and gusty winds throughout the Bay Area. Those gusty winds could be between 35 to 45 mph, and isolated gusts could reach up to 55 mph. 

The NWS said tree limbs could be knocked down, and isolated power outages are possible. 

A wind advisory has been issued between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday because of the wind gust speeds.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue