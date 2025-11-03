Bay Area will get rain, strong wind gusts during midweek storm

A storm will bring rain and possible lightning to the Bay Area beginning on Tuesday and into part of Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall is expected to begin on Tuesday evening, and the North Bay will see the most rain, with 1.5 to 2.5 inches in the coastal ranges and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.

The rest of the region will see up to an inch of rain, with less rain expected southward.

🌧️🍃Impactful early season storm expected Tuesday evening thru Wednesday. Most notable impacts include southerly gusts of 40-50 mph in the higher elevations and 1-2" of rain in the North Bay valleys. Turn around, don't drown, prepare for downed trees and power lines! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2TdeU68opX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 3, 2025

There will be a chance of isolated lightning, pockets of heavier rainfall and gusty winds throughout the Bay Area. Those gusty winds could be between 35 to 45 mph, and isolated gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

The NWS said tree limbs could be knocked down, and isolated power outages are possible.

⚠️🍃Wind Advisory issued for most of the Bay Area and Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday due to gusts 35-45 mph. Unsecured objects will blow away, downed tree limbs will cause isolated power outages, and high profile vehicles will be difficult to drive. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KgbrYK663A — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 4, 2025

A wind advisory has been issued between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday because of the wind gust speeds.