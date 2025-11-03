Bay Area will get rain, strong wind gusts during midweek storm
A storm will bring rain and possible lightning to the Bay Area beginning on Tuesday and into part of Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Rainfall is expected to begin on Tuesday evening, and the North Bay will see the most rain, with 1.5 to 2.5 inches in the coastal ranges and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.
The rest of the region will see up to an inch of rain, with less rain expected southward.
There will be a chance of isolated lightning, pockets of heavier rainfall and gusty winds throughout the Bay Area. Those gusty winds could be between 35 to 45 mph, and isolated gusts could reach up to 55 mph.
The NWS said tree limbs could be knocked down, and isolated power outages are possible.
A wind advisory has been issued between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday because of the wind gust speeds.