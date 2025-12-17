Bay Area median home price down but remains above $1 million, realtors say

The median sale price of a single-family home in the San Francisco Bay Area has dropped compared to a year ago but remains above the $1 million mark, according to a new report by the California Association of Realtors.

According to the organization's November home sales and price report released Tuesday, the median sale price in the nine-county region last month was $1.275 million, down from $1.317 million in November 2024, a decline of 3.2%.

Six out of nine Bay Area counties posted declines compared to last year. Marin County posting the biggest annual decline at 9.5%, with the median at $1.47 million. San Mateo County had the region's second largest year-over-year decline at 8.8% but continued to have the state's highest median price for a single-family home, at $2 million.

Other counties that reported year-over-year drops include Alameda (-7.2%), Contra Costa (-0.9%), Solano (-2.8%) and Sonoma (-0.5%). Solano County had the Bay Area's lowest median single-family home price, at $580,000.

While most of the region saw a drop in prices, San Francisco was among three Bay Area counties that bucked the trend, with the median price up 12.6% compared to the previous year ($1.598 million to $1.8 million). The median price in Napa County went up 4.1% to $931,500, while the median price in Santa Clara County went up slightly to $1.94 million (0.2%).

Median Single-Family Home Prices (difference between Nov. 2024 and Nov. 2025)

Alameda: $1,192,500 (-7.2%)

Contra Costa: $889,000 (-0.9%)

Marin: $1,470,000 (-9.5%)

Napa: $931,500 (4.1%)

San Francisco: $1,800,000 (12.6%)

San Mateo: $2,000,000 (-8.8%)

Santa Clara: $1,935,250 (0.2%)

Solano: $580,000 (-2.8%)

Sonoma: $801,000 (-0.5%)

Statewide, the realtors' association said the number of existing-single family home sales in November was up 2.6% from a year earlier, to 287,940 homes, the highest level since September 2022. The median single-family home price in California in November was $852,680, essentially flat from $852,880 a year ago.

"California home sales reaching their highest level in more than three years is an encouraging sign that the housing market is continuing its recovery," Tamara Suminski, the group's president, said in a statement. "While the sales growth remains gradual, the upward trend suggests that the market is slowly gaining momentum — good news for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals alike."