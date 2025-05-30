Bay Area inland locations brace for potential 100° temps for 1st time this year

Bay Area communities away from the coast could see their first triple-digit high temperatures of the year on Friday, with hot weather expected in much of the region.

According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Zoe Mintz, several inland locations are expected to have high temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly low 100s, including Fairfield in Solano County, Antioch and Livermore in the East Bay and Morgan Hill in the South Bay.

If Fairfield does reach 100 degrees, it would be the first time the community has a triple-digit high temperature since Oct. 7, 2024. Normally, the community sees its first 100-degree day on June 17.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday for the Santa Cruz Mountains, the interior valleys of the North Bay and East Bay, along with the Santa Clara Valley.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Friday, May 30, due to unhealthy ozone, or smog accumulation in the Bay Area. Limit driving to reduce air pollution. For more info, visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs. pic.twitter.com/03v1MKs8E1 — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) May 29, 2025

Along with the heat advisory, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday due to unhealthy levels of ozone.