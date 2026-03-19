More Bay Area temperature records expected to fall as March heat wave enters 4th day

More temperature records are expected to fall in the Bay Area and Central Coast Thursday, as an unprecedented March heat wave extends into its fourth day.

According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch, highs in downtown San Francisco and in Oakland are expected to reach the mid-80s Thursday. Meanwhile, temperatures in the 90s are expected in San Jose and the South Bay, the inland East Bay and inland locations in the North Bay.

On Wednesday, several daily temperature records fell. The high in Napa reached 89 degrees, breaking the record of 87 set in 1914, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the update with a few changes https://t.co/JccgmsrzGL pic.twitter.com/1Ycsm71eED — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the high in Redwood City reached 90 degrees, breaking a record for the third straight day.

The weather service said that two temperature records for the month of March were broken on Wednesday, in Richmond (88) and at the Salinas Airport (93).

Other records that fell on Wednesday included Santa Rosa (89 degrees), San Francisco International Airport (87) and the Oakland Museum (86).

A heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. Officials urged people to hydrate often, take extra precautions when outdoors and to not leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.