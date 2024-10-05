Excessive heat warning through Sunday as Bay Area sizzles into weekend

An excessive heat warning has been extended for much of the Bay Area through Sunday, as a late heat wave sizzles the region for the sixth day in a row.

The National Weather Service announced Saturday morning that the warning remains in effect for Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, along with the North Bay mountains, Santa Cruz mountains and interior Monterey and San Benito counties.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory remains in effect for the North Bay valleys and coastal areas of San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Hazardous heat will be ever present this weekend. Exercise heat safety if outside and water safety if you are flocking to area waterways. Do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles or outside under any circumstances. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/67nxHhXTBt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 5, 2024

"Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures reaching up to 105°. Overnight temperatures will be warm in the 70s to lower 80s," the weather service said.

The watches and advisories remain in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for most of the region, while the excessive heat warning for San Francisco expires late Saturday night.

Officials urged people to practice heat safety, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioning room and to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening.