Bay Area high school turns to therapy dogs to help students cope with stress

Bay Area high school enlists therapy dogs to help students cope with stress

High school can be a jungle with students rushing to class stressed and overwhelmed. But one campus in San Francisco found a way to tame the beast, with a pair of pooches dressed as tigers.

Meet Luna, a 3-year-old Italian Greyhound, and Brixton, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever — Two therapy dogs who aren't just cute, they're the ultimate stress busters, sinking their teeth into anxiety and helping students pounce over the finish line.

Aksh Varma, a senior at Lick Wilmerding High, said the dogs had given students a much-needed pause from the chaos and pressure of student life.

"One lunch period changes the entire momentum of the day, whether it's having a bad day to a good day or a good day to an even better day," he said.

"It's definitely a big event when they come, said Sydney Kitchimghan, a sophomore. "It's just stress relief; it's really calming."

High schools are facing a growing mental health crisis worsened by the pandemic and social media.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 39.7% of high school students in America experience persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, 28.5% experienced poor mental health and 20.4% seriously considered attempting suicide.

For years, therapy dogs have comforted hospital patients and calmed kindergarteners. Now, high schools are discovering what wagging tails and wet noses can do for stressed-out teenagers, especially around midterms and finals.

Studies show these canines counselors can reduce stress, boost learning and even improve attendance.

School counselor Yuka Hachiuma said the dogs are more than just classroom pets, they're changing the way students connect with each other.

"It's kind of a ripple effect," she said. You see people start noticing and you then you just see more smiles."

There are some concerns associated with pet therapy including safety, allergies and hygiene, but that hasn't stopped schools from booking these dogs over and over.

Tina Mitchell from the SF SPCA said Luna and Brixton have an instinct for spotting students who need them the most.

"I think that animals can really sense when people can use their interaction and their connection," she said.