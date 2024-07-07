East Bay to still see triple-digit temps, but Bay Area to begin cooling off

With the peak of the heat wave over, the Bay Area will begin to see temperatures cooling off, but some inland areas will still be experiencing triple-digit temps.

Inland cities like Livermore and Brentwood are both expected to see temperatures over 100 degrees, while areas around the bay in the south like San Jose, Milpitas, San Rafael are expected to have temperatures in the 90s.

The North Bay won't be seeing widespread triple-digit temperatures on Sunday like the previous day. Instead, temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Coastal areas will again face a much lower risk for heat-related illness and cooler temperatures. San Francisco is forecasted to have a high of 72. The NWS forecasts Oakland to have a high near 77.

Sunday is day six of an inland heatwave, and the excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are going to remain in effect all the way through next week.

Livermore broke the daily maximum temperature record of 109° set in 1905. The new record for today, July 6th is now 111°. pic.twitter.com/pYHtayRG6i — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 7, 2024

Livermore on Saturday broke a record high temperature for the day. The East Bay city hit 111 degrees, 2 degrees over the 109-degree record set in 1905.

Bay City News contributed to this report.