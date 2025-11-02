Bay Area Día de Los Muertos celebrations go on amid ICE concerns

While some Bay Area groups canceled their Día de los Muertos events amid concerns about immigration raids, other groups and community members carried on the tradition on Saturday.

"It's really scary," said Jennifer Lomeli. "Every day, there's new information."

Lomeli is Mexican-American. She grew up in the Bay Area and for the most part, she says she's felt safe, until recently.

"The fear they have instill in our communities right now, with the threats of bringing ICE and National Guard and a plethora of other things including cuts to a bunch of foundational services," Lomeli explained about why she's concerned about the current political climate.

On Oct. 22, CBS News learned of a planned immigration crackdown by federal agents in the Bay Area. The crackdown, along with a so-called "surge" operation of federal agents in San Francisco was later called off, according to local officials.

Despite that, it's not stopping her from embracing her culture and celebrating Día de los Muertos at the Tenderloin Street Fair.

It's a Mexican holiday to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. It combines indigenous traditions with Catholic influences. While the celebration was joyful, Lomeli said she was disappointed to see the crowds a little more sparse than she expected.

"I can definitely tell that a lot of community members aren't feeling safe to go outside," Lomeli said as she looked around the street fair. "They're not even trying to get groceries right now because of everything that is going on."

In the East Bay, R.I.S.E. Youth canceled their Día de los Muertos celebration at Berkeley High School.

"This decision comes after hearing from many community members who shared that they do not feel safe attending at this time," said the R.I.S.E. Youth Día de los Muertos Committee. "We want to honor those feelings and prioritize the wellbeing of our community above all else."

Meanwhile in Oakland, program director at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, Deonte Noble said they never considered canceling their event.

"We're very resilient against what's going on," Noble said. "We're still trying to keep good faith, good hope, positivity, happiness, joy."

Noble reassured the community that organizers are in constant communication and they are keeping an eye out for anything that looks suspicious.

Back in San Francisco, Mayor Daniel Lurie emphasized that people shouldn't be afraid.

Mayor Daniel Lurie (center) speaks to attendees of the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Tenderloin Street Fair in San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2025. CBS

"Today is about celebration and honoring those who came before us and honoring our ancestors." said Lurie. "Today in the Tenderloin people are feeling safe. I'm heading out to the Mission and we're going to take care of our community."

Lomeli agrees that it's all about the community. She says ICE raids aren't just an immigrant concern, but it's a human concern.

"I think it's really important that we work in community amongst everyone, different groups and ethnic groups, we need to all come together," Lomeli explained. "Because it's not only affecting Mexicans it's affecting everyone, I would argue."