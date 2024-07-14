Bay Area community reacts to shooting at Trump rally

Walnut Creek — The Bay Area community is reacting to the news of Trump's attempted assassination.

Stephanie Hill of Antioch said when she heard the news she thought it was awful

"No one should get shot, period," said Hill.

Her friend, Olivia Barcenas agrees that there is no place for political violence in this county.

"Even if you don't agree, it still not okay to shoot somebody because they have a different opinion," said Barcenas. "That's why we live in America, to have different opinions and that's okay. We should have different opinions."

Barcenas doesn't understand how something like this could happen.

"I think it's really scary what happened because they do all those security measures and it's still not safe,"said Barcenas. "I want to live in a world that's safe and it's not right what happened. "

Peter Black spent Saturday running errands and didn't have a chance to watch the news.

He was taken aback when we explained what happened.

"No kidding," Black exclaimed. "It's not good, you don't want that for anybody. He's very outspoken and has a lot of people in favor of him and a lot of enemies."

Everyone said they're relieved the former President is okay. When asked how this will impact his campaign many people believe it will have a positive affect.

"Help him for sure," said Wyatt Moltour of Alamo. "Because it shows that he's strong enough to be president, like if Joe Biden got shot there's no way he would react the same way."

"Oh, I think he'll turn it around to make it work for him," said Hill. "Trump's good at that."

No one CBS Bay Area spoke to said this incident will impact their vote in November.