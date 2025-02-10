Bay Area hosts get ceremonial Super Bowl handoff for 2026 Levi's Stadium game

With Super Bowl LIX in the books, all eyes are on the Bay Area as the countdown begins for Levi's Stadium hosting Super Bowl LX next year.

The official handover ceremony was held Monday. The game in 2026 will mean a huge boost for the region's economy a decade after the stadium played host to Super Bowl L in 2016.

The Ferry Building and downtown San Francisco lit up for the game, with more than a million people taking part in events like Super Bowl City and the Super Bowl experience.

At the ceremony Monday morning, instead of a torch, a football was passed to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the Bay Area is ready to show off for football fans, but noted they should not expect a repeat of 2016.

"We're doing things a little differently this time around. We're activating the entire region," Mahan said. "We're showing off the technology of tomorrow. And from San Francisco to San Jose, whether residents or visitors are attending the game or not, there will be something for everyone."

It's not just the Super Bowl coming to Levi's; the stadium will also host the World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time in history a stadium is hosting both events in the same year.