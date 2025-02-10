Watch CBS News
Football

Bay Area hosts get ceremonial Super Bowl handoff for 2026 Levi's Stadium game

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

San Jose officials take ceremonial handoff as hosts for Super Bowl LX
San Jose officials take ceremonial handoff as hosts for Super Bowl LX 01:06

With Super Bowl LIX in the books, all eyes are on the Bay Area as the countdown begins for Levi's Stadium hosting Super Bowl LX next year.

The official handover ceremony was held Monday. The game in 2026 will mean a huge boost for the region's economy a decade after the stadium played host to Super Bowl L in 2016.

Watch: Super Bowl handed off to Bay Area hosts for 2026 game at Levi's Stadium by KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA on YouTube

The Ferry Building and downtown San Francisco lit up for the game, with more than a million people taking part in events like Super Bowl City and the Super Bowl experience.

At the ceremony Monday morning, instead of a torch, a football was passed to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the Bay Area is ready to show off for football fans, but noted they should not expect a repeat of 2016. 

"We're doing things a little differently this time around. We're activating the entire region," Mahan said. "We're showing off the technology of tomorrow. And from San Francisco to San Jose, whether residents or visitors are attending the game or not, there will be something for everyone."

It's not just the Super Bowl coming to Levi's; the stadium will also host the World Cup in 2026. It will be the first time in history a stadium is hosting both events in the same year.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.