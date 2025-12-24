New storm takes aim at Bay Area, Central Coast; heavy rain, damaging winds to continue into Christmas Day

Additional severe weather was on tap for the Bay Area and Central Coast on Wednesday, with another atmospheric river-fed storm bringing heavy rain and damaging winds into Christmas Day.

The latest in a powerful series of winter storms battered the region overnight Wednesday, leaving behind widespread damage, flooding, and tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power. The National Weather Service said in its daily forecast discussion Wednesday that the system is expected to bring another round of strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning. Christmas Day and Friday are likely to remain unsettled, with continued threats of severe wind gusts and brief tornadoes, particularly along the Central Coast.

The main cold front moved through the East Bay, South Bay and Monterey Bay areas early Wednesday, prompting multiple reports of roadway flooding. Wind gusts overnight reached extreme levels in higher terrain, including 95 mph in Marin County, 93 mph in northeastern San Benito County and nearly 90 mph in Sonoma County.

A flood watch was in effect through Friday evening across the region, with flash flooding of streets, creeks and low-lying areas from high rainfall rates posing the greatest threat after earlier forecasts focused on river flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said hazardous winds were easing briefly during the day and expected to strengthen again overnight into Christmas Day. The incoming storm triggered another high wind warning for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including San Francisco, the Peninsula coast, Coastal North Bay (including Point Reyes), the Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley, Monterey Bay, the Big Sur coast and adjacent uplands.

A previous wind warning expired at 8 a.m. Wednesday, while the second warning was scheduled from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. Stronger winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph are expected, especially near higher terrain, coastal headlands and exposed ridges.

In addition to the warning, the Weather Service issued a wind advisory during the same time frame covering inland and lower-elevation communities across the Bay Area and Central Coast not included in the high wind warning footprint.

As soils become saturated, the combination of wind and rain could lead to additional downed trees and power outages across the region. Officials emphasized the importance of having multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially in rural areas.

There were also slight chances for severe thunderstorms through Christmas Day, as well as possible tornadoes, with thunderstorm risks continuing through Friday. The service's Storm Prediction Center placed much of the region, including the Salinas Valley, Sonoma County valleys and areas west of the Diablo Range, under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Dangerous marine and beach conditions were also expected to continue through Friday, posing risks to mariners and beachgoers along the Pacific coast. High temperatures will remain cool, mostly in the 50s to low 60s at lower elevations.

By the weekend, lingering showers are expected to taper off as colder air moves in behind the storms. Overnight temperatures could drop into the mid- to upper 30s in inland valleys early next week, with additional storm systems possible as January approaches.