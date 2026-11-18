A neighborhood in Antioch was issued an evacuation warning on Wednesday because of flooding.

Residents in the Zone ID ANT-009 in the northwest portion of Antioch were issued a warning at 2:38 p.m. urging them to prepare to evacuate. The area is bordered by L Street to the east, W. 10th Street to the north, Somersville Road along with a portion south of Mahogany Way to Auto Center Drive to the west, and state Highway 4 to the south.

People who may require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock were urged to leave now.

Antioch Zone ANT-009 under an evacuation warning, Nov. 18, 2026. Genasys Protect

A major storm on Wednesday caused widespread localized flooding across the Bay Area, along with downed trees and power lines leaving thousands in the region without electricity.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.