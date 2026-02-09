Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area, Central Coast

A powerful storm system is expected to bring widespread rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central Coast beginning Tuesday and lasting into early Thursday, forecasters said.

A weak weather front moved out of the region overnight, leaving mostly cloudy skies, light winds and mild temperatures. Monday's highs were expected to be in the low to high 60s on the coast, low to mid 60s around the bay, and low to mid 60s inland.

In its daily forecast discussion, the National Weather Service said on Monday that the wet pattern will begin Tuesday afternoon and intensify Tuesday night, with rain spreading across coastal and inland communities from Monterey Bay to the North Bay. There is a 75% chance that parts of the Santa Lucia Mountains along the Central Coast will receive at least 1.5 inches of rain, the Weather Service said. Lower elevations in both the Bay Area and Central Coast are also likely to see steady rainfall through midweek.

Thunderstorms could develop from the outset of the wet weather, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through early Wednesday, along with the potential for brief heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds.

The system is expected to deliver beneficial rainfall but could also create hazardous travel and outdoor conditions. Some storms could produce locally heavier rainfall, raising short-term concerns about minor flooding in low-lying areas and near small creeks. However, forecasters said the fast-moving nature of the system makes widespread flooding less likely.

Strong south winds are also expected to accompany the storm, especially across higher terrain. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely in the Santa Lucia Range and Diablo Range, with a smaller chance of gusts reaching 55 mph in exposed locations.

Winds are expected to strengthen by midday Tuesday and peak late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. While strong winds in valleys such as the Salinas Valley are less certain, residents in hill and mountain areas are urged to prepare for possible power outages and hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures across the region have already cooled slightly ahead of the incoming system, about 2 to 8 degrees lower than in recent days. Cloud cover is expected to increase on Monday and Tuesday as the system approaches from the Pacific.

By Wednesday, the main storm center is expected to linger over central California, keeping clouds and periods of light to moderate rain in place through early Thursday. Winds should gradually weaken during this time, though breezy conditions may persist along the Central Coast.

A temporary break in the wet weather is forecast late Thursday into Friday, when high pressure builds over the region, bringing partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. The Weather Service said another storm system is projected to arrive by the weekend.