Bay Area, California school districts getting $91 million in rebates to buy electric buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week announced over $91 million in rebates for school districts across California to purchase electric school buses.

Most school buses run on diesel fuel. Diesel emissions have been linked to asthma and other health problems and have been targeted for reduction to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These issues are frequently worse in communities of color and tribal communities, according to the EPA.

Of the 47 California school districts selected, four were in the Bay Area and Central Coast region.

The rebates were part of an overall $900 million in funding across the nation from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program that went to 1,500 applicants and will fund 3,400 new buses.

Salinas City Elementary School District in Monterey County will receive over $1.5 million for 10 new buses.

Cabrillo Unified School District in San Mateo County was awarded $1.4 million, while San Mateo Union High School District will be able to purchase five new buses with an award of $950,000.

Old Adobe Union School District in Sonoma County was given $200,000 from the grant program for a single bus.

U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, D-California, said the buses would help students lead healthier lives.

"Setting California's schoolchildren up for a successful day of learning starts with a cleaner commute," said Padilla.

"The Clean School Bus Program is a crucial down payment on the transition to zero-emission buses, which is especially important to lower income communities who face some of our nation's worst air quality," Padilla said.

Butler said she applauded the awards.

"These federal dollars will provide targeted investments to school districts most in need, making sure access to cleaner transportation is equitable for all Californians," Butler said.

The funding was provided as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021.

EPA's Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said the buses would make a noticeable difference in air quality.

"I've seen firsthand the advantages of these electric buses, with the absence of noxious diesel emissions benefiting students, school staff, and neighboring communities. Thanks to these investments, more electric school buses will be on the road in school districts across California," Guzman said.

The recipients were selected through a lottery system, with 45% of recipients selected from districts in rural, low-income or tribal communities, according to the EPA.