Bay Area Book Festival holds Bookworm Block Party for second day in Berkeley

The 2025 Bay Area Book Festival kicked off its last day on Sunday in downtown Berkeley.

Here's what to know

The festival begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Berkeley and will have several free events for people to attend until 5 p.m. The two big events of the day, which will each have several things for attendees to see and do throughout the day, are the Bookworm Block Party and Inside Ideas.

The Bookworm Block Party, formerly the outdoor fair, spreads across five areas, including three stages. There will be live presentations, local food trucks, and literary-themed exhibitors

BART Plaza Stage, 2170 Shattuck Avenue

Poetry Stage Kittredge, Street and Harold Way

Family Stage Allston Way, and Milvia Street

Health in Community Row, Allston Way

Small Press Alley, Allston Way

Inside Ideas has six indoor stages where there will be a variety of panels with topics such as fiction, essay discussions, tech, and romantasy.

Brown Center, 2150 Allston Way. Two stages: the Goldman Theater and Tamalpais Room

Hotel Shattuck Ballroom, Crystal Ballroom and Courtyard, 2086 Allston Way

The Marsh Berkeley 2120 Allston Way. Also has two stages

The headliners will speak at two ticketed events that take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Ticketed events

Who's Afraid of Gender with Judith Butler, Micha Cardenas and MK Chavez takes place at 5:30 at Freight and Salvage, 2020 Addison Street.

The 7:30 p.m. event, Portable Intersectionality: Roxane Gay in conversation with Alicia Garza, will also be at Freight and Salvage.

How to get to the Bay Area Book Festival

Taking BART to the Downtown Berkeley station will drop riders off right next to the festival. There are also other transit options, with the 51B, 79 , 67 and 7 line all near the festival.