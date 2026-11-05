Hazardous beach conditions for Bay Area through weekend; 12 to 16 foot waves possible

People headed to coastal areas from Sonoma to Monterey counties this weekend are being urged to watch for potential sneaker waves and coastal flooding, as the National Weather Service issued multiple advisories.

The agency has issued a beach hazards statement, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Monday evening. Areas covered by the warning include the coastal North Bay, Point Reyes National Seashore, coastal areas of San Francisco and the Peninsula, along with the Monterey Bay and Big Sur.

Forecasters said there is an increased risk for sneaker waves and strong rip currents, with breaking waves up 12 to 26 feet expected.

🌊Beach Hazards Statement extended through Monday due to increased risk for sneaker waves & rip currents. Stay off of jetties, piers, rocks, and other waterside infrastructure, remain out of the water, and never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/no3yhMf0kH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 5, 2026

"Waves can sweep across the shoreline without warning, pulling people into the sea from beaches, jetties, and rocks," the weather service said in a statement.

Visitors to the coast are urged to stay out of the water and off jetties, piers, rocks and other waterside infrastructure.

In addition to the risk of sneaker waves, the weather service issued a coastal flood advisory for low-lying areas that is in effect through next week.

🌊Beach Hazards Statement extended through Monday due to increased risk for sneaker waves & rip currents. Stay off of jetties, piers, rocks, and other waterside infrastructure, remain out of the water, and never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/no3yhMf0kH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 5, 2026

For the coastal North Bay, Peninsula coast and northern Monterey Bay, the flood advisory will be in effect through noon on Tuesday, while the advisory will be in effect for San Francisco, the southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur through 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

Forecasters said up to 1.6 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. At the San Francisco tidal gauge, high tide is expected to be 1.6 feet above normal at 9:38 a.m. on Saturday and at 10:06 a.m. Sunday.

Last month, low-lying parts of the Bay Area experienced record high tides driven by high astronomical tides, thermal expansion and El Nino-related water level anomalies. Parts of southern Marin County were particularly impacted, raising concerns about the upcoming winter.

Forecasters urged people in affected areas to allow extra travel time as some roads may be closed. Drivers are urged not to go around barricades or through water of unknown depth.