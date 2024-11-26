Bay Area barbershop welcomes new law requiring training in all hair textures, types

New California law will require stylists to train for all hair types, textures

When it comes to haircuts, the details matter.

That's why Juan Carlos Montemayor, owner of Wolves and Shears Barbershop, took the initiative to educate himself on working with various hair textures.

"I learned a lot about different hair types through YouTube and being actually just in the barbershop, like learning from older barbers and different stylists," Montemayor said.

However, this education didn't come from barber college. That's why Montemayor expressed support for a new California law requiring hairstylists to train for all types and textures of hair.

"They just start with more knowledge. You know, they get to build and have a wider variety of clientele, because you're working on a greater demographic of people. And so, I think it's phenomenal that this is becoming a standard," he said.

Assembly Bill 2166 mandates that barber and cosmetology schools administer a written test to students to assess their ability to provide services for clients with all hair types. The bill also expands criminal penalties for hairstylists who violate the Barbering and Cosmetology Act, a measure designed to prevent discrimination against clients based on hairstyle.

The new law also requires licensing exams to address the new material covered. Long-time client Eric Meyer said having a barber who understands his hair type is essential.

"It's been really life-changing for me to have somebody that kind of understands my hair type, and to keep it healthy. In the past, I've had irritations with it, and I would just shave it all off. But I've really grown to embrace it."

And that's why Juan Carlos believes the new law will help both barber shops and salons to be a more welcoming and inclusive space — not just in gesture but through proper training.

"I'm excited for the industry. It just feels and seems like a win," Carlos said.