Bay Area Anglophiles mourn queen's death at San Francisco tea room

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area residents with ties to the United Kingdom reacted in disbelief to the news Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96.

"Just like shock that it happened and it happened so quick," said Donita Murphy, the longtime owner of Lovejoy's Tea Room in Noe Valley.

She heard the news over the phone Thursday morning.

Murphy, who's from Nottingham, has admired Queen Elizabeth for decades. The queen is a centerpiece of one of Lovejoy's biggest events of the year.

"On Mother's Day, we actually have a cut out of the queen and everybody takes their picture with her," Murphy explained.

Jodi Hayes and friend Debra Mulledy Greenberg stopped in to Lovejoy's by chance, a few hours after the news broke.

"I've followed the queen my whole entire life, you know? As a kid. I've always thought she was spectacular. And I've been to England a few times," Hayes said.

Mulledy Greenberg said she too was shocked to hear news of Elizabeth's passing.

"I actually started crying, believe it or not. It's just so sad," she said. "I'm leaving for England on Friday, so it's kind of like, what kind of timing is that?"