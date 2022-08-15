Watch CBS News
Bay Area air quality advisory issued, North Coast fires send smoke south

August 14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- An air quality advisory is being issued for Monday for the Bay Area because wildfire smoke may drift into the region, air district officials said Sunday.

This is not a Spare the Air alert, the officials said.

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire
Smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties is drifting toward the Bay Area. KPIX

Air district officials expect smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire to affect the San Francisco region. The fire is in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Pockets of elevated air pollution are possible, but the air is expected to remain healthy. Skies may be smoky, and residents may smell smoke.

If residents smell smoke they are urged to stay inside, if possible, with doors and windows closed. Air district officials encourage residents with air conditioning to set their home and car units to re-circulate to keep smoke from coming inside.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

