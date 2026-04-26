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BART running every 30 minutes with no Red or Green line service due to Transbay Tube work

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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There is no Red or Green line service on BART Sunday, and trains will be running every 30 minutes.

The temporary reduction in service is due to crews doing lighting work in the Transbay Tube. As a result, trains are being run on a single track through the tube.

For people who need Red Line service at Millbrae, BART says there is a shuttle between SFO and Millbrae, where Yellow Line service is available. Millbrae riders in Richmond can take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer to the Yellow/SFO train at MacArthur.

Green line riders can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train. Those using the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

Normal service will resume Monday, BART said. 

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