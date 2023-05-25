Watch CBS News
BART trains delayed by loose third rail coverboard on the tracks

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains experienced lengthy delays Thursday morning after a third rail coverboard broke loose on the tracks  between Colma and South San Francisco.

The coverboard fits over the third rail to protect the tracks power source. The failure of the coverboard has forced officials to single track trains traveling to and from San Francisco International Airport.

Red Line service was running between Richmond and Daly City. The Yellow Line was running from there to and from the airport.  

"There is a 20-minute delay on the SFO/Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions due to an equipment problem," the agency warned on social media.

