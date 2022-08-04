Person stabbed on BART train at South Hayward station, expected to recover

HAYWARD – A person is expected to recover after he was stabbed on a BART train in the East Bay Wednesday night.

According to BART Police, the stabbing took place near the South Hayward station around 8 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police told KPIX 5 that the weapon was found, but are still searching for the suspect. Additional details about the incident or the suspect were not immediately available.

South Hayward BART station closed following a stabbing on a BART train on August 3, 2022. CBS



The stabbing prompted the closure of the South Hayward station for much of the evening. As of about 10:45 p.m., BART announced the station had reopened.

Wednesday's stabbing comes hours after a shooting on a Muni bus in San Francisco, where one person died and another person was injured. No arrests have been made so far in the Muni shooting.