Person stabbed on BART train at South Hayward station, expected to recover
HAYWARD – A person is expected to recover after he was stabbed on a BART train in the East Bay Wednesday night.
According to BART Police, the stabbing took place near the South Hayward station around 8 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police told KPIX 5 that the weapon was found, but are still searching for the suspect. Additional details about the incident or the suspect were not immediately available.
The stabbing prompted the closure of the South Hayward station for much of the evening. As of about 10:45 p.m., BART announced the station had reopened.
Wednesday's stabbing comes hours after a shooting on a Muni bus in San Francisco, where one person died and another person was injured. No arrests have been made so far in the Muni shooting.
