Downed tree on BART tracks between Fremont, Union City stations halts service on Berryessa Line

BART service on the Berryessa Line was halted Wednesday afternoon after a downed tree blocked the tracks between Fremont and Union City stations, the agency said.

Just after noon on Wednesday, BART reported an obstruction on the track that had stopped service between the stations. An aerial view showed a large tree branch and debris across the tracks just north of Peralta Boulevard. There was apparent damage to the electric third rail in both directions.

A BART spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that a train may have come into contact with the tree, but the train made it to Fremont station and no injuries were reported.

AC Transit was providing bus service from South Hayward to Union City on Bus 9, and between Union City and Fremont on Bus 200 and 216.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.