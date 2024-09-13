Watch CBS News
BART service stopped between Hayward and Fremont due to equipment issue on tracks

BART service has stopped between the Hayward and Fremont stations in the East Bay on Friday afternoon because of an equipment problem on the tracks.

The transit agency issued an alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. about the problem and said Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are providing service between the affected stations.

The South Hayward and Union City stations are between the Hayward and Fremont ones and are closed while crews troubleshoot the equipment problem, BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said.

She said southbound trains are turning around at the Hayward station, while trains are still running between the Fremont and Berryessa stations.

More information about the track equipment problem was not immediately available.

