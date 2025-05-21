BART restores service to all stations after track fire; Green Line service still suspended

BART track fire near San Leandro station knocks out service to much of the East Bay

BART service has been restored to all 50 of its train stations, agency officials said Wednesday morning, a day after a fire just south of the San Leandro station caused a major disruption in operations.

All stations are open to commuters. However, there is no Green line service yet due to the fire damaging track equipment, BART said on social media around 6:20 a.m.

Passengers traveling from the Berryessa station toward San Francisco are advised to take the Orange line going to Richmond, then transfer at Bay Fair to a Blue line train going to Daly City.

The cause of the fire, which started around 5 a.m. Tuesday, is not yet confirmed.