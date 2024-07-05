BART suspends Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae because of equipment problem

BART train service on the Red Line between Richmond and Millbrae stations was suspended early Friday morning due to an equipment problem, transit officials said.

Around 4:50 a.m., BART said commuters from Millbrae could board a shuttle train to SFO, take an Antioch train, and transfer at MacArthur to a Richmond train.

Travelers from Richmond, meanwhile, can take a Berryessa train and then transfer at MacArthur to an SFO/Millbrae train.

Details of the equipment problem were not available.