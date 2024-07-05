Watch CBS News
BART suspends Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae because of equipment problem

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BART train service on the Red Line between Richmond and Millbrae stations was suspended early Friday morning due to an equipment problem, transit officials said.

Around 4:50 a.m., BART said commuters from Millbrae could board a shuttle train to SFO, take an Antioch train, and transfer at MacArthur to a Richmond train.

Travelers from Richmond, meanwhile, can take a Berryessa train and then transfer at MacArthur to an SFO/Millbrae train. 

Details of the equipment problem were not available.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

