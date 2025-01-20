Watch CBS News
Crime

BART police officer injured in overnight traffic collision in Richmond

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now evening 1/19/2025
PIX Now evening 1/19/2025 13:07

A BART police officer was hospitalized early Monday after his patrol car was hit by a vehicle that allegedly ran a red light in Richmond, authorities said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to a statement from BART spokesman Jim Allison.

Richmond police are investigating the collision, which was reported about 2 a.m.

The BART police vehicle wasn't involved in a chase at the time and was on routine patrol, Allison said.

No other information was immediately available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.