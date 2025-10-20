BART issues in Transbay Tube lead to major delays systemwide during morning commute

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is experiencing major delays throughout the system during the Monday morning commute due to an issue involving the Transbay Tube.

The agency first announced the issue around 6:20 a.m., which involved an equipment problem on the track near the Embarcadero station. Trains were single tracking through the tube, which connects San Francisco and the East Bay.

As of 7 a.m., BART said there is no Red Line service between Millbrae and Richmond or Green Line service between Daly City and Berryessa / North San Jose. Trains continue to use one track through the tube.

There is a major delay system wide due to an equipment problem on the track in the Transbay Tube. There is no Red or Green Line service at this time. Trains are using one track and there is limited service through the Transbay Tube. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) October 20, 2025

The agency has not provided additional details about the issue. It was not immediately known when service would be fully restored.

Reliability of the transit system has been under scrutiny following multiple issues in recent months.

On May 9 and Sep 5, BART experienced hours-long major systemwide shutdowns which were attributed to computer issues. A fire near the San Leandro station in May disrupted service in much of the East Bay and forced the shutdown of Green Line service to perform repairs.