Watch CBS News
Local News

BART to suspend service between 24th Street and Daly City for maintenance this weekend

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition - 5/28/24
PIX Now morning edition - 5/28/24 11:19

BART train service between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City stations will be suspended this weekend while crews make trackway improvements and clear nearby vegetation.

Commuters can use free buses as alternative means of transportation between the stations Saturday and Sunday, according to BART. The Glen Park and Balboa Park stations in San Francisco will be closed except for bus service.

Travelers affected by the suspension are advised to expect traffic delays of 30 minutes.

SamTrans will be providing direct bus service between 24th Street/Mission and Daly City, while Muni will provide hopper bus service between 24th Street/Mission, Glen Park, Balboa, and Daly City stations.

The work will include replacing aging rail, installing new equipment to replace decades-old equipment and enhancing tunnel lighting, BART officials said.

More information on the service changes are available on the BART.gov website.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 11:28 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.