BART to suspend service between 24th Street and Daly City for maintenance this weekend

BART train service between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City stations will be suspended this weekend while crews make trackway improvements and clear nearby vegetation.

Commuters can use free buses as alternative means of transportation between the stations Saturday and Sunday, according to BART. The Glen Park and Balboa Park stations in San Francisco will be closed except for bus service.

Travelers affected by the suspension are advised to expect traffic delays of 30 minutes.

SamTrans will be providing direct bus service between 24th Street/Mission and Daly City, while Muni will provide hopper bus service between 24th Street/Mission, Glen Park, Balboa, and Daly City stations.

The work will include replacing aging rail, installing new equipment to replace decades-old equipment and enhancing tunnel lighting, BART officials said.

More information on the service changes are available on the BART.gov website.