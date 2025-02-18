BART saw highest Saturday ridership since pre-pandemic due to major San Francisco events

BART last weekend had its highest ridership day for a Saturday since before the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to crowds coming into San Francisco for NBA All-Star Weekend events and the Chinese New Year Parade, among other activities in the region.

There were 139,475 riders Saturday, eclipsing the record of 123,636 riders set last February on the day of the 2024 Chinese New Year Parade and an unofficial fan fest for the final season of the Oakland A's baseball team playing in the Bay Area before moving to Sacramento.

We had our highest Saturday ridership since the pandemic this past weekend!



Between the Chinese New Year Parade and NBA All-Star Weekend Saturday we had 139,475 exits across the system.



Highest ridership stations:



Powell: 20K exits

Montgomery: 14K

Embarcadero: 11K pic.twitter.com/bZ9IPQpQBJ — BART (@SFBART) February 18, 2025

In a social media post, the transit agency said 20,000 riders exited at Powell Street, where there were a number of pop-up shops and other NBA All-Star activities in addition to the parade, with another 14,000 exiting at Montgomery Street and 11,000 exiting at Embarcadero.

BART officials said there were additional and longer trains running Saturday during the busiest periods to carry crowds coming to and going from events related to the NBA All-Star Weekend, the Chinese New Year Parade, and other attractions like plays at local theaters.

"We're grateful so many people chose BART for their travel Saturday," BART board president Mark Foley said in a statement. "I think it's proof the Bay Area relies on BART for more than getting to work or school -- it's the go-to when people want to get out and have fun without the hassle of driving."