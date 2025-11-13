Police activity at Hayward BART yard impacts Green Line service

BART officials said service on the Green Line could be impacted due to police activity at the agency's Hayward maintenance yard Thursday morning.

The agency first issued a service advisory about the incident around 4:30 a.m. at the yard, located between the South Hayward and Union City stations. Power has been turned off and trains are unable to be dispatched from the yard, officials said.

In an update around 7 a.m., BART said service impacts have been "minimal", as Green Line trains have been dispatched from other areas on the system. All stations on the system, including Hayward, South Hayward and Union City, are open.

Additional details about the police activity were not immediately available.