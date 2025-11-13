Watch CBS News
Crime

Police activity at Hayward BART yard impacts Green Line service

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

BART officials said service on the Green Line could be impacted due to police activity at the agency's Hayward maintenance yard Thursday morning.

The agency first issued a service advisory about the incident around 4:30 a.m. at the yard, located between the South Hayward and Union City stations. Power has been turned off and trains are unable to be dispatched from the yard, officials said.

In an update around 7 a.m., BART said service impacts have been "minimal", as Green Line trains have been dispatched from other areas on the system. All stations on the system, including Hayward, South Hayward and Union City, are open.

Additional details about the police activity were not immediately available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue