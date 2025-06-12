Watch CBS News
BART service in East Bay restored after medical emergency at Hayward station

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service in the East Bay has been restored Thursday morning following an earlier medical emergency at the Hayward station, officials said.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the agency announced on social media that service between the South Hayward and Bay Fair station in San Leandro has been suspended due to what officials described as a "major medical emergency." A half hour later, BART said all Green Line service has been suspended from the Berryessa station in San Jose to the Lake Merritt station in Oakland.

Around 9:20 a.m., BART announced service was restored between the Bayfair and South Hayward stations. Riders are being told to expect 20-minute delays on the Berryessa line.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

