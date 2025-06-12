BART service in East Bay restored after medical emergency at Hayward station

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service in the East Bay has been restored Thursday morning following an earlier medical emergency at the Hayward station, officials said.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the agency announced on social media that service between the South Hayward and Bay Fair station in San Leandro has been suspended due to what officials described as a "major medical emergency." A half hour later, BART said all Green Line service has been suspended from the Berryessa station in San Jose to the Lake Merritt station in Oakland.

Train service has resumed between Bayfair and South Hayward. There is a 20-minute delay on the Berryessa Line due to a earlier major medical emergency at South Hayward station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 12, 2025

Around 9:20 a.m., BART announced service was restored between the Bayfair and South Hayward stations. Riders are being told to expect 20-minute delays on the Berryessa line.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.