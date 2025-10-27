BART recovering from early morning equipment problem in Transbay Tube

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service is recovering from earlier delays Monday morning following an equipment problem in the Transbay Tube at the start of service.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the agency announced a 20-minute delay in all directions due to the issue. While all stations on the system remained open, Green Line and Red Line service was temporarily halted as crews responded.

Around 6:10 a.m., BART said the system is recovering from the delay, but there is no Red Line service due to the issue.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay in the Transbay Tube on the San Francisco Line in all directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) October 27, 2025

Riders headed to Millbrae from Richmond are urged to take the Orange / Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur station to a Yellow/SFO train.

Monday's issue comes a week after an issue, also on the Transbay Tube, led to major delays throughout the BART system during the morning commute. On Oct. 20, an equipment problem on the track near the Embarcadero station led to trains single tracking through the tube, which connects San Francisco and the East Bay.

The transit agency has faced scrutiny over reliability in recent months following other incidents, including computer issues that led to hours-long shutdowns in May and September.