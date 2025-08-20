Back-to-back bank burglaries in Oakland's Chinatown target ATMs with vehicle smashed into buildings

Burglars in Oakland targeted two banks in the city's Chinatown in smash-and-grab burglary attempts within moments of each other, police said.

The incidents happened at around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Oakland Police Department said thieves first smashed a U-Haul truck into Sterling Bank on the corner of Webster and 8th Streets, then hit Cathay Bank on Webster near 7th Street.

"It's really disappointing to hear that another incident happened last night," said Sterling Bank customer Daryl Yee. "This seems like it's becoming an epidemic in this area where ATM machines are being stolen from businesses and banks."

A manager with Cathay Bank says nothing was taken, but there's a lot of damage. Police do not have anyone in custody in the incidents.

Despite the burglaries and the shock of seeing all the damage left behind, Yee is not thinking about taking his money elsewhere.

"It's happening all over the Bay Area, so there's really no other option," Yee explained.

Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation, says they need people like Yee to continue to support local businesses.

"The survival of our businesses is actually the survival of our city because they generate jobs, they generate tax dollars," said Chan.

Chan says the Chamber is trying to help these businesses, but there's only so much they can do.

"The chamber has set up some funds to help businesses being damaged," said Chan. "We'll try to do whatever we can. But more importantly, we're asking there to be more resources going into the Oakland Police Department."

Huy Nguyen, president of the Oakland Police Officers Association, agrees.

"At the end of the day, it has to do with staffing," Nguyen stated. "Our numbers are lower than ever before. In my 25 years, we've never been this low in operational strength."

He says on paper, the department has about 650 officers, but only 515 officers are actively on patrol or working their beats. The POA suggests they should have more than 870 officers to meet safety standards.

"We are losing five to six officers a month," Nguyen explained. "They are not retiring. They are leaving to go to other agencies nearby."

Nguyen says there needs to be a change in the department culture and the way they pursue policing crimes. He also thinks there needs to be more recruiting.

Recent statistics show that violent crime is down in Oakland, but Nguyen says that's thanks to the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and the District Attorney's Office, not OPD.

Yee continues to be concerned about what's happening, but hopes the community stays strong.

"I could see where the community may band together to support each other and become more aware and maybe take some precautions," said Yee.

