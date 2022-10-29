Balboa Park BART station in S.F. closed Friday night for medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Balboa Park BART station in San Francisco was closed Friday night due to a major medical emergency, according to BART officials.

The station is closed as of 9:30 p.m. This is in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

Muni was providing bus service between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City BART stations.

There was no time given for reopening the station.